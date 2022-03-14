'GMFB' reacts to Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers

The Guardian

The quarterback still believes he has plenty to offer his team. But it is often the game, rather than the player, that decides when a career is over Tom Brady showed few signs of decline last season. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports Apparently, we haven’t learned anything from horror movies. If we had, we would have remembered that the villain always returns the very second the world believes they are finally vanquished. So, it was on a random Sunday night in March – during the ho