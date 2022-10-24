'GMFB' reacts to Tagovailoa's return in win vs. Steelers
'GMFB' reacts to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return in win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 7.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the results of the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers speak for themselves. “Any time you score three points, that kind of sums it up,” Brady said. The Bucs have now suffered the two biggest upsets of this NFL season on back-to-back Sundays, losing to the Steelers as 9.5-point favorites [more]
The Jaguars nearly beat the Giants with a last-second play on Sunday but came up a yard short of a game-tying touchdown with Trevor Lawrence‘s 16-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk. After starting the season 2-1 with a pair of promising victories over the Colts and Chargers, the Jaguars have dropped four straight games to [more]
The team least likely to win the division entering the 2022 season is currently the only team in the NFC West with a winning record.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel showed his appreciation and respect for Ben Jones gutting it out through another injury.
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, here are some players who could be on the move, including Chase Claypool, Melvin Gordon and Elijah Moore.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Giants declined an option on quarterback Daniel Jones’s contract for next season. He has since led the team to one of the NFL’s best records—and is poised to make them regret that decision.
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
New York Giants TE Daniell Bellinger is likely to need eye surgery and rookie RT Evan Neal has joined the sprained MCL club.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.