'GMFB' reacts to Steve Smith describing Jerry Jeudy as 'just a guy'
"GMFB" reacts to NFL Network's Steve Smith describing Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as "just a guy."
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Expect to see plenty of Taylor Swift on Thursday night.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
The Braves were outplayed by the Phillies in the NLDS, but 104 wins and six straight division titles suggest they'll be back here next year.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to give report cards for all 32 teams as we reach the quarter mark of the NFL season. Jason and Bill go division-by-division and analyze how each team is performing compared to expectations so far, and run into big disagreements over the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins Fitz to give a front office perspective on the biggest stories around the NFL. The duo discuss Frank Reich's comments on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and whether or not Reich threw Tepper under the bus, which teams are true Super Bowl contenders and how a GM should know when it's time to become sellers.
It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
Kittle is facing a five-figure fine for his, ahem, interesting fashion choice.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.