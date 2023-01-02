'GMFB' reacts to Steelers 'SNF' win vs. Ravens
"GMFB" reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers "SNF" win vs. the Baltimore Ravens from Week 17.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara says it's "gratifying" to see QB Daniel Jones come into his own and lead the team to the playoffs.
Gardner Minshew will start against the Saints, and his performance will decide whether Hurts will need to play in Week 18.
Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.
This is the Patriots' touchdown play that put the game out of reach for the Dolphins.
Cast your vote and let us know if you think Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.
The Steelers run game is playoff caliber and Kenny Pickett might be the man.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.