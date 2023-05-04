'GMFB' reacts to Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Jones family's docu-series on Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones
"GMFB" reacts to Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Jones family's docu-series on the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.
"GMFB" reacts to Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Jones family's docu-series on the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
A report came out this week suggesting opposing executives were annoyed with the NFL Draft praise lavished on Roseman. But that's natural, as one of his peers put it, when someone is "constantly busting their ass and trying to figure out how to get ahead."
The best value in the futures market may be with the team nobody expected to be here.
Colby Sorsdal could have transferred to any number of big-time schools, but instead chose to finish the job he started at William & Mary.
The 7-foot-1 big man has averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field in three seasons at Michigan.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein rank their top eight NFL storylines to watch as we head into the offseason. The duo kick things off by looking at the Green Bay Packers and if QB Jordan Love can show he has what it takes to be the new franchise QB in 2023. Next, they evaluate the quarterback situation with the Tennessee Titans, who now have a QB competition in Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. At the sixth spot is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Can Watson significantly step up his play from last season to earn his fully guaranteed contract? At number five are the incoming mega-contracts for the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both will look to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but it's a stalemate as to who will be paid first, especially given the history with the two teams and their ownership. In the fourth spot, Charles and Jori discuss the precarious quarterback situation with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is just starting to return from a serious elbow injury, Trey Lance has reportedly lost favor with the organization and Sam Darnold is looking to come in and revitalize his career. The 49ers have a roster ready to contend for another Super Bowl if they can work it out at QB. The number three storyline is whether or not Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions in his young career. At number two, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is already reportedly skipping some of the Jets offseason programs. Is it a concern that Rodgers doesn't seem to be 100% bought in on reshaping a losing culture in New York? The top spot goes to the new rookie QBs, as it'll be fascinating to watch which young QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Stetson Bennett) will start week one.
Boston countered Embiid's interior defense with 51 3-point attempts.
The world's top 10 athlete earners collectively cracked $1.11 billion in the last year.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
The WNBA is unique among major basketball leagues with its May-September schedule.
Stu Clary wants baseball supporters to know that Athletics fans are not to blame for the state of the franchise.
“There’s a part of me that hasn’t been the same.”
A California jury awarded Paradigm Sports Management $5.1 million in its lawsuit for breach of contract against boxer Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao said the case is not yet over and declined comment.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Messi might soon join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
What LAFC is doing isn’t just a casual success story or lucky moment. This is historic.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.