'GMFB' reacts to RB Ezekiel Elliott signing to the Patriots
With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott headed to the AFC East, how does that impact upcoming fantasy drafts?
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the Patriots.
Scott Pianowski reveals his top takeaways from a salary cap draft where a range of strategies were implemented.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. Speaking of the perfect fantasy player, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson joins Harmon to talk all things fantasy and debate who the best route runners are in the NFL right now.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England's practices ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match with Australia.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The Braves haven't been able to maintain their torrid pace lately.
From Canton, Ohio at the Fantasy Football Expo, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens connect in person to kick off our draft strategy week.
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Alessia Russo go-ahead goal in the second half gave England a lead it held on to for the rest of the match.
As Kelce and the Chiefs embark on another season with Super Bowl dreams, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates and other greats who've played the position weigh in.