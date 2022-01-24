'GMFB' reacts to Rams-Buccaneers Divisional Round game
"GMFB" reacts to Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round game. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Patrick Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
The anticlimactic end of Kansas City-Buffalo ought to spur a change to the NFL's overtime rules.
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Hate but respect Pat after this:
Aaron Rodgers future with the Packers is uncertain after his postgame press conference on Saturday. Where could the star QB play next year?
The Chiefs' coaching staff made all the right moves in Sunday's thriller against the Bills ... but come on, NFL. The overtime rules gotta go.
On Sunday night Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were close to flawless. And fans across the world were left breathless Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after his triumphant performance for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports Moments after Josh Allen’s 19-yard strike to Gabriel Davis deep in the fourth quarter, television crews cut to the quarterback’s family celebrating in a box at Arrowhead. The Bills led 36-33 and the champagne was abou
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
Former Patriots and Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took to social media to rub salt in the Bucs' wound after their playoff loss to the Rams.
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has a lot invested in today's NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennesee Titans.
After Bucs running back Leonard Fournette‘s touchdown tied the game late in the fourth quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had 42 seconds to move his team into position for a game-winning field goal. A sack on first down wasted seven of those seconds and forced the Rams to burn their final timeout, but things picked [more]
Social media floods with reactions after former Lions QB Matthew Stafford leads the LA Rams to the NFC title game with a 30-27 win over the Bucs
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
The divisional round delivered. In every way possible. Four games. Four walk-off endings. But the best of the quartet of high-stakes postseason games left an unsatisfying feeling for everyone except the Chiefs and their fans. The overtime rule no longer makes sense. A first-drive touchdown shouldn’t end the game. Not with the rules so skewed [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter of his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Sean McVay's locker room speech was epic after the Rams' 30-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday
Tom Brady commented on his NFL future following the Buccaneers' loss to the Rams in the Divisional Round.
Here's how several former teammates of Tom Brady's in New England reacted to his near-heroics in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.