Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and a 24-10 halftime cushion over Cincinnati in the AFC championship Sunday, but Kansas City went for the kill shot instead.