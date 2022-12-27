'GMFB' reacts to QB Mike White's upcoming return vs. Seahawks
The "GMFB" crew discusses the quarterback situation with the New York Jets.
Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert will make their first playoff appearances after Chargers clinch a berth with 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
The NFC's division winners probably don't want the Packers in the playoffs.
"He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Tennessee has little to play for Thursday; more on T.Y. Hilton's huge catch; Micah's new move; and Sam Williams talks about his close call. | From @ToddBrock24f7
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Many wrote off the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, but both teams are surging in our NFL power rankings.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t the only member of the Broncos coaching staff to be politely asked to leave on Monday. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos has terminated the employment of special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry. With two games to go, it seems odd to engage in a mini-house cleaning. With [more]
Although Brock Purdy has done little wrong since entering the 49ers' lineup as the starting QB, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't ready to think about the rookie's fate next season.