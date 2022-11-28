'GMFB' reacts to QB Mike White's 3-TD game vs. Bears
"GMFB" reacts to New York Jets quarterback Mike White's 3-TD game vs. the Chicago Bears from Week 12.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
Sean McVay was spotted rubbing his jaw on the sideline after the hit.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love made a couple of garbage time appearances earlier this season, but Sunday night’s game against the Eagles was far from decided when the Packers turned his way. Aaron Rodgers left with injured ribs late in the third quarter with the Packers trailing 34-23 and Love came off the bench to play [more]
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham said he and a search committee are "going to move fast" as they conduct a "nationwide search" to replace Luke Fickell.
There's a reason why Jalen Hurts was so effective running the ball, and it's totally different from last season.
Aaron Rodgers had been dealing with a thumb injury most of the season.
Ohio State's emphatic loss to Michigan dropped the Buckeyes down the NCAA Re-Rank 1-131. Georgia remains No.1 followed by Michigan, TCU and USC.
The 49ers' defense was on another level in the 13-0 trouncing of the New Orleans Saints.