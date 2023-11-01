'GMFB' reacts to QB Will Levis expected to start in Week 9 vs. Steelers
"GMFB" reacts to Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis expected to start in Week 9 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Three specific fits could come into play, given their current QB situations and the fact that they feature an offense rooted in the coaching tree and scheme of Kyle Shanahan.
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.