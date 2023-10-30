'GMFB' reacts to QB Kirk Cousins' injury vs. Packers
"GMFB" reacts to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' injury vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
The Vikings probably won't be trading anyone before the deadline.
Kirk Cousins threw for nearly 400 yards while leading the Vikings past San Francisco on Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
The Vikings used an unexpected musical choice to get fired up for Sunday's game.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
A couple NFL Week 5 late window games are coming down to the wire.
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
"Flagg is one of the best players to ascend the high school ranks in the last 10 years," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.