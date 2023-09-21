'GMFB' reacts to QB Justin Fields saying he was 'robotic' on the field due to 'coaching'
"GMFB" reacts to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields saying he was "robotic" on the field due to "coaching".
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Before joining the Tigers, Greenberg spent 16 months working for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Julie Ertz takes the field with the USWNT one last time this Thursday.
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
