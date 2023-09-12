'GMFB' reacts to QB Josh Allen's play from Week 1 vs. Jets
"GMFB" reacts to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's play from Week 1 vs. the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
"GMFB" reacts to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's play from Week 1 vs. the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
Saturday night’s showdown between Texas and Alabama brought major viewership for ESPN
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
NASCAR's move to ditch stage breaks at road courses lasted less than a season.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.