'GMFB' reacts to QB Geno Smith and Seahawks agreeing to new 3-year contract
"GMFB" reacts to quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks agreeing to a new 3-year contract.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Bills have clear needs in the draft. Here's a look at who some of the mock drafters are projecting to Buffalo in the first round.
Hosts Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein start by recapping the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and giving their primary takeaways. Later, the duo recap a crazy day of news in the NFL ahead of the franchise tag deadline, as we saw the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr, the Seattle Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith, running backs Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs get franchise tagged and much more.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.
The New England Patriots have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023. Here's a look at their opponents, ranked in order of difficulty.
Which players are you hoping the Raiders sign?
The 49ers reportedly are preparing for all possible outcomes when it comes to Brock Purdy's elbow surgery.
The Browns currently are $13.415 million over the salary cap, with a little over a week to get under the $224.8 million cap. They also need to create room to sign free agents. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that quarterback Deshaun Watson is open to restructuring his contract to help with that. Browns General [more]
While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously. If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones? Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants [more]
The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books so it's time for our latest Eagles mock draft roundup. By Dave Zangaro
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
In 2020, a group of Black former Iowa football players sued the university alleging racial discrimination and mistreatment in the football program under Kirk Ferentz.