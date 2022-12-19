'GMFB' reacts to Patriots-Raiders wild ending
'"GMFB" reacts to the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders wild ending from Week 15.
The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to show that they're for real against the Indianapolis Colts. This, they decidedly did not do.
When the Minnesota Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback win in NFL history and clinched the NFC North Division in thrilling style, fans reacted as you might expect: by yelling at their TVs, embracing their loved ones (or whoever happened to be standing closest,) dancing the gritty, and taking their shirts off to go outside and make snow angels.
Here's a look at the snap count and playing time usage from the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Relive all the best plays from the Vikings' historic comeback
Bears quarterback Justin Fields made an incredible 39-yard run on Sunday against the Eagles. Though the run did not score the touchdown, here's how fans reacted.
The Giants earned their first win since Nov. 13 with Sunday's 20-12 victory at the Washington Commanders, and Kayvon Thibodeaux was a big reason why.
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening. On Sunday, December 25,
For all intents and purposes, Monday night's showdown between the Packers and Rams is an elimination game for the two disappointing NFC teams.
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime. By Adam Hermann
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.