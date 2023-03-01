'GMFB' reacts to Gutekunst's comments on Aaron Rodgers
Actor Brian Baumgartner wakes up with "GMFB" and the table reacts to Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's comments on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Packers (for now at least) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat. His first interview happened on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com has transcribed the key portion of the conversation, regarding the timing of Rodgers’s decision as to whether he’ll retire or play. “It’s best for anybody who has an [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
Many players slipped on the field during Super Bowl LVII, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the team made a change that helped with the footing.
The Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed on a one-year contract extension around this time last year and the brief term of that deal puts contract talks back on the docket for this offseason. At a press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed Cousins’ status. An extension would bring Cousins’ cap [more]
John Lynch revealed that he recently exchanged text messages with recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Chicago Bears trading down twice and still landing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
The NFL's longtime turf guru offered a blunt assessment as to what went wrong at the Super Bowl.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Aaron Rodgers‘ situation in Green Bay is unresolved. Will he stay or will he go? Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that until the team speaks with Rodgers, all options are on table. The one thing the Packers do know is: Jordan Love is ready to play. “We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said. “I [more]
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
Mike McDaniel, speaking at the NFL Combine, discusses his coaching staff (including Danny Crossman), Skylar Thompson as QB2 and Byron Jones' comments.
Here's how the Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts everything they had planned for Carson Wentz before it all fell apart.
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht didn’t break news about Leonard Fournette during his news conference on Tuesday. But Licht’s answer about the veteran running back gave it away. “I think Leonard Fournette still has several years left in him as a three-down back,” Licht said. Fournette confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times [more]
The Texas RB is seen as a top-five draft talent but likely won't be drafted until much later simply because of how the league values his position.
The Panthers and Derek Carr are scheduled to meet at the NFL scouting combine. Should Carolina pursue the former Raiders quarterback?
The Packers have freed up some more space under the salary cap. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The team converted $13.835 million of his compensation for the 2023 season into a signing bonus, which creates $11.068 million in cap room in Green Bay. [more]