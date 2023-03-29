'GMFB' reacts to NFL owners approved proposal allowing teams to play two 'TNF' games
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro
Chip Kelly wasn't the only Eagles' coach (past or present) obsessed with Marcus Mariota going into the 2015 draft.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that it is “going to be harder” for Trey Lance to win the starting quarterback job this year and that’s not the outlook most people expected to see when the 49ers traded up to get in position to draft Lance in 2021. Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo [more]