'GMFB' reacts to the NFL memo that warns teams to only negotiate with Lamar Jackson
"GMFB" reacts to the NFL memo that warns teams to only negotiate with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The 40-year-old Justin Verlander signed with the New York Mets during the offseason and looks like he's got plenty of good pitching left.
The NFL is open to any potential improvements to its rules, with kickoffs and punts of particular interest, and the league is looking at minor leagues and college football in its quest to make those plays safer and more competitive. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said today that the league is [more]
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
The Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report. By Reuben Frank
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
Why did Joe Judge reportedly gain an assistant head coach title while no promotion was announced for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo? Tom E. Curran adds some clarity to the situation.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Would this finally fix "Thursday Night Football" for the NFL?