'GMFB' reacts to Nathaniel Hackett's comments on Sean Payton's criticism
"GMFB" reacts to New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's comments on Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's criticism.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Tim Patrick missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, too.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
