'GMFB' reacts to Nathaniel Hackett being hired as Jets OC
"GMFB" reacts to former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett being hired as the New York Jets offensive coordinator.
"GMFB" reacts to former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett being hired as the New York Jets offensive coordinator.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald discuss the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, including what this means for the QB position in 2023.
The Houston Texans grab a couple of pieces to bolster the passing attack while beefing up the defense in @johnhcrumpler's latest 3-round mock.
Here's the latest on the Giants' coaching staff...
Philadelphia Eagles OL Jason Kelce was not happy with DE Brandon Graham trash-talking New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence last Saturday.
Important items to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
The long list of Colts coaching candidates appears to be getting narrowed down, with some candidates getting second interviews. And one of those candidates is Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale is heading to Indianapolis this weekend for his second interview, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts fired Frank Reich during the 2022 [more]
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Given Dak Prescott’s contract, he’s not going anywhere and it’s up to the Cowboys to give him assistance
AFC championship prediction: Enquirer columnist Jason Williams explains why his perspective changed on the Bengals after last week's win vs. Buffalo.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans to the punch and take Will Levis No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
The Chiefs and Bengals match wits Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner advances to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7