'GMFB' reacts to Lions eliminating Packers from playoff contention
"GMFB" reacts to the Detroit Lions eliminating the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention with win on "Sunday Night Football" from Week 18.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Lambeau Field.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
After another home loss to end a season, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants to take time away and contemplate his football future.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their regular season Sunday night finale podcast reacting to the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, as well as the complete playoff seedings in the AFC & NFC.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and players speak to the media after the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
The Packers lost 20-16 to the Lions on Lambeau Field during Sunday night's season finale.
Quick takeaways from the Lions' sweet Week 18 win over the Packers
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
