'GMFB' reacts to Justin Fields' comments on Week 4 stats
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Whether Lionel Messi appears in the match or not, fans attending Miami vs. Chicago will get incentives to attend more Fire games in the future.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Lillard does not appear to have been happy to hear the fake news.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.