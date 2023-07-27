'GMFB' reacts to Jordan Love's first training camp as Packers starting QB
"GMFB" reacts to Jordan Love's first training camp as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Ekeler wants to get rid of the franchise tag, and he's already meeting with other NFL running backs to see how they can help each other out.
A 1-1 tie with the Netherlands exposed flaws in the U.S. women, but it also provided a necessary test.
Portugal takes on the United States in the final group stage game.
The former Packers QB was previously owed $110 million guaranteed.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the breaking development that the University of Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.
From 'F*** them picks' to lots of draft picks, Los Angeles will look a lot different this season.
A crunching tackle sparked anger inside USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan. Minutes later, she scored a game-tying goal. "I don't think you ever wanna get me mad," she said.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
Diggs signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, and he did it by performing at a level his new teammate can relate to.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
Been focused on fantasy baseball or basketball and missed on some of the fantasy football offseason details? Don't worry — Fred Zinkie has you covered.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.
Vincent Goodwill welcomes James Edwards III from The Athletic to the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about Jaylen Brown’s massive contract extension, Bronny James’ health scare and the Detroit Pistons.
Lindsey Horan scored a much-needed equalizer in another up-and-down match for the USWNT.
John Ross posted a record 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the combine.