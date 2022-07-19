'GMFB' reacts to Ja'Marr Chase not a top 10 WR in 'Madden NFL 23'
'GMFB' reacts to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase not a top 10 WR in "Madden NFL 23." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
'GMFB' reacts to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase not a top 10 WR in "Madden NFL 23." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Saints may be without running back Alvin Kamara for a chunk of the 2022 season and a standout from the USFL may be part of the effort to replace him in the lineup. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints intend to work out running back Darius Victor. Victor was named the offensive [more]
The Detroit Lions finished last in the NFL in ticket revenue for 2021 in data compiled by Sportico
Packers safety Adrian Amos was ranked as the NFL's 40th best player entering 2022 by Pro Football Focus.
J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL during the Ravens' final preseason game last August, and has been sidelined ever since.
Tom Brady shouts out Ja'Marr Chase after the ratings release.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel explains how he knew Nnamdi Asomugha was overrated when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
Asante Samuel just can't resist criticizing Bill Belichick, especially when it comes to the most popular debate about the Patriots dynasty.
The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain. Williams shared two stories with USA Today regarding marijuana use during [more]
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
It's been a rough offseason for Coach Zimmer.
Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.
Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to rape, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports citing Harris County court records. Anderson, who is free on bond, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. “We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement to Wilson. “We [more]
A UW-Milwaukee distance runner in a mascot outfit became instantly viral over the weekend thanks to a bone-crushing hit by Packers' A.J. Dillon.
'They're raising the game,' Jessica Hull said of 1,500 winners after coming in sixth in the final Monday night.
Bryan Cranston was hit by a ball and ejected from the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles. He played with JoJo Siwa, Bad Bunny and more.
The Pac-12 and Big 12 are not going to merge. In the long run, that's great news for the Ducks. Now you just wait for that Big Ten invite.
Kevin Durant has publicly supported friend and teammate Kyrie Irving then requested a trade from the Nets – reportedly because he disliked how they treated Irving.
The Carolina Panthers are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 season, unveiling a black version.