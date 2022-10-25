'GMFB' reacts to Jaguars trading RB James Robinson
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars trading running back James Robinson to the New York Jets.
Doug Pederson says he isn't going to put Tre Herndon ahead of Shaquill Griffin on the depth chart.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading running back James Robinson to the New York Jets
The Vikings' offseason was a good one to this point, with the team starting off an impressive 5-1.
The Jets wasted little time addressing the hole Breece Hall’s season-ending injury left on their roster, acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars.
When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked in his postgame press conference Monday night about who the team’s starting quarterback will be in the future, he said “we just finished the game.” There’s been more time to consider options, but Belichick wasn’t any more forthcoming on Tuesday morning. Belichick said on Monday that Mac [more]
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Monday's game and how we graded the Bears in their win over the Patriots.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
With the worst record in the NFL, the Lions (1-5) currently control the No. 1 pick in next spring's draft
Will the Eagles make a trade deadline move? Those questions and more in Dave Zangaro's latest mailbag.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown passed all concussion testing on Sunday, but he could not return because of a change to the NFL concussion policy.
For now, the American League's home run king is more focused on his failure to deliver another World Series title to New York than his free agency.
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
A year after reaching free agency for the first time in his career, ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo could hit the open market again.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.