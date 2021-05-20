Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

'GMFB' reacts to Jaguars officially signing TE Tim Tebow

The "Good Morning Football" crew reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars officially signing TE Tim Tebow. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

  • Tim Tebow to wear No. 85, for now

    Tim Tebow has a new job. He also has a new number. At least for now. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the new tight end on the Jaguars will wear No. 85 for today’s on-field drills. “That could change, but that’s his number for today,” Rapoport tweeted. It likely will change if/when the Jaguars trade [more]

  • Kurt Warner does extensive film breakdown of Rams offense

    Kurt Warner broke down the Rams offense on film, analyzing their heavy play-action scheme. He loves Matthew Stafford's fit in L.A.

  • NFL-Tebow makes NFL comeback, signs with Jaguars as tight end

    Tebow, who played in the NFL for three seasons with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets between 2010-2012, switched careers to play minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February. "I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow, who has not played in the NFL since 2012, said in a statement.

  • Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Tim Tebow has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and will try and make the NFL as a tight end.

  • Tim Tebow: I know it will be a challenge, but it is one I embrace

    The Tim Tebow watch went into effect in Jacksonville before the draft and the expected deal for him to join the team as a tight end went through on Thursday morning. Tebow is expected to practice with the team on Thursday and it will mark his first time taking part in an NFL practice since [more]

  • Watch Mac Jones take practice reps in first video of Patriots QB

    Mac Jones' Patriots education is officially underway, and we have video footage of the rookie quarterback taking some of his first practice reps with New England.

  • Entering 16th year as pro, Cris Cyborg explains why she doesn’t plan on slowing down

    On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/19/2021

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • The Daily Sweat: Wizards have been very good against the spread, and the Celtics have not

    The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • WNBA opening game between Fever and Liberty saw ratings increase of 27% on NBA TV

    Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.

  • UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis shows aftermath of ill-advised attempt to allegedly break into his car

    There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.