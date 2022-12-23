'GMFB' reacts to Jags win vs. Jets on 'TNF'
"GMFB" reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars' win against the New York Jets in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
"GMFB" reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars' win against the New York Jets in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Hall is going to improve one NFL team's defense.
With Philadelphia and Dallas set for a Saturday evening matchup, here are some pre-game quotes and what the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 16 against the Cowboys
The illness strikes again in Dallas, worries with an injured defense and how the matchup with the Eagles has lost its luster. | From @CDBurnett7
With Ryan Tannehill's injury, the Jaguars are now favored to win their division.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Dan Patrick presents the former Indianapolis Colts with a decision to make if he's an NFL general manager. The answer doesn't come easily.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Air Force 30, Baylor 15: Armed Forces Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something.
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
The Jets have a real dilemma with their young quarterback.
The Steelers could be minus three starters this week.