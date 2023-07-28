'GMFB' reacts to HC Sean Payton's comments on 2022 Broncos
"GMFB" reacts to head coach Sean Payton's comments on the 2022 Denver Broncos.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
Davis Webb may have seemed like a strange hire as Denver's new quarterback coach. Not to those who know him, or the Broncos' accomplished head coach.
