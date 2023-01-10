'GMFB' reacts to HC Mike McCarthy's response to Week 18 loss to Commanders
"GMFB" reacts to Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's response to Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the speculation surrounding Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach of the Cowboys. If Dallas loses their Wild Card matchup with Tampa Bay, will Jerry Jones say goodbye to McCarthy and hire Sean Payton before the Broncos do? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
In the latest look at snap counts, Miles Sanders didn't play a ton and the extra rest should help him. By Dave Zangaro
Pending 2023 free agent Damien Harris discussed his future with the Patriots.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]