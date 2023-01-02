'GMFB' reacts to Giants first postseason berth since 2016
"GMFB" reacts to the New York Giants first postseason berth since 2016 following win vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title after defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Patriots' decision to hand Matt Patricia offensive play-calling duties has backfired in a big way, and team owner Robert Kraft has taken notice. The MMQB's Albert Breer details the fallout that could result from Kraft's displeasure.