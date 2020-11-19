'GMFB' reacts to the Giants firing OL coach Marc Colombo
The "Good Morning Football" crew reacts to the New York Giants firing OL coach Marc Colombo. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
Here's the latest order of selection for the first and second rounds of the 2020 NBA Draft. This list will be updated when trades are made.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA Writer Vince Goodwill, NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek, and former UCLA and St. John’s Head Coach Steve Lavin tell you who they believe improved their team in the 2020 NBA Draft, and who may have a lot more work to do to get their roster to a place where they can compete for a championship.
Devin Dotson of Kansas and Killian Tillie of Gonzaga top the list.
Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him. The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro. “I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over. The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades. The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
Gary McCord will be on hand for The Match III: Champions for Change. He broke down the players and the course with Adam Schupak.
The first draft night for the Philadelphia 76ers under new president Daryl Morey led to a major shakeup for an organization chasing its first NBA title since 1983. Morey undid last summer's major moves when he traded Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks, shedding salary and beefing up the Sixers' shooting.
The Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night
Will CBS pony up Tony Romo money for Jim Nantz?
For as well as Cano played last season, putting up an impressive .896 OPS over 49 games, his suspension for the 2021 season is nothing short of a gift to the Mets.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says there's a possibility of a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.