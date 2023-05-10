'GMFB' reacts to Giants-Eagles Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day
"GMFB" reacts to the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.
"GMFB" reacts to the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.
The feud between Disney and Florida's governor will play out in two different courts. Legal experts say each side has a chance to prevail.
Disney is set to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.
It may be a short time in this one media stock for the Oracle of Omaha.
Favorite styles start at just $9.
The embattled freshman congressman surrendered to federal authorities in New York on Wednesday after being indicted on 13 charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House of Representatives.
All the ways to stream MLB games this week without shelling out for the sports package.
No need to choose between style and comfort! These sneakers, slip-ins and sandals have it all.
Take your pints to the next level with these must-have extras.
In a 3-1 hole, how will Stephen Curry and the Warriors respond Wednesday?
She can instantly print pix from her phone! Order now and get it by Mother's Day.
Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium will have to wait.
Philadelphia will have a closeout Game 6 at home.
The matter is still pending due to “the repeated procedural delays sought by the trainer's counsel.”
Ordering blooms for Mom to arrive on time just got way easier — and cheaper.
Georgia was invited to the White House as part of a June 12 celebration for numerous NCAA champion teams.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
Once you see how stunning the packaging is, you'll want one for yourself, too.
The jury, which was made up of six men and three women, took less than three hours to reach a unanimous verdict, awarding Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.
It even comes with a chic faux-leather carrying case to prevent scratches.