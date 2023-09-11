'GMFB' reacts to Eagles Week 1 win over Patriots
"GMFB" reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Brady helped usher high expectations into New England. Against the Eagles, it was clear Mac Jones and the Patriots are still struggling to meet them.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he was waiving the normal four-year waiting period so Tom Brady could enter their Hall of Fame in June.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every game from Week 1's Sunday slate.
Matt Harmon kicks off the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care!
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.