'GMFB' reacts to Eagles 'SNF' win vs. Packers
"GMFB" reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles "Sunday Night Football" win vs. the Green Bay Packers from Week 12.
Among the things that didn’t go the Saints’ way during Sunday’s 13-0 loss to the 49ers was a replay review of a 30-yard pass from Taysom Hill to Chris Olave in the second quarter. Olave appeared to catch the ball and possess it while getting both feet down on the ground before losing control after [more]
Highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' primetime loss to the Eagles in Week 12.
Here's an Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles moving to 10-1 on the season after a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12
The Browns beat the Buccaneers at home in Week 12 with backup QB Jacoby Brissett under center. Cleveland turns to Deshaun Watson in Week 13 against Houston.
The Packers, who have lost seven of eight games, don't have a realistic path to the postseason. Even five straight wins to close out 2022 might not be enough.
The state of the Bengals offensive line was a big issue last season and it was a focus of offseason work in Cincinnati, but the start of the season didn’t show much sign of improvement. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in back-to-back losses to open the season and the team’s run game wasn’t [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love made a couple of garbage time appearances earlier this season, but Sunday night’s game against the Eagles was far from decided when the Packers turned his way. Aaron Rodgers left with injured ribs late in the third quarter with the Packers trailing 34-23 and Love came off the bench to play [more]
Sean McVay was spotted rubbing his jaw on the sideline after the hit.