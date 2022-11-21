'GMFB' reacts to Eagles fourth quarter comeback vs. Colts
"GMFB" reacts to Philadelphia Eagles fourth quarter comeback vs. the Indianapolis Colts from Week 11.
This was the most Jalen Hurts has run in six weeks, and the Eagles needed every one of his yards, every one of his first downs, every one of his big plays. By Reuben Frank
It's safe to say, even without Week 11's PFF grades, that many of the Panthers' pass catchers didn't have the greatest of days in Baltimore on Sunday. But here they are anyway.
Franklin did not realize the ball had been underthrown, and the Colts linebacker was trying to prevent the go-ahead touchdown.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Colts' loss in Week 11:
Best and worst PFF Saints player grades from Week 11: Chris Olave leads the offense, Kaden Elliss on top of the defense
Besides being a resilient team, here's what else we learned about the Dallas Cowboys in their 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 11. | From @BenGrimaldi
Check out what writers from Cards Wire, Niners Wire and AZCentral believe will happen in the game Monday night.
Here are 3 reasons why trading Tobias Harris would be a foolish move for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Here's where the New England Patriots land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after beating the New York Jets for a third straight win.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The media had a lot of big reactions to this win. #GoBlue
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.