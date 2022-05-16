'GMFB' reacts to Drew Brees leaving door open for return to NFL
'GMFB' reacts to Drew Brees leaving door open for return to NFL. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Drew Brees hasn't decided what the future holds.
Colts rookie Bernhard Raimann is preparing to compete for the starting LT role.
Breathe easy, Colts fans. Alec Pierce was back on the field Saturday.
Even Greg Norman’s former allies, team-mates and devotees are turning on the Australian, as the fallout of the Saudi rebel circuit becomes ever more personal.
Evan Holyfield was a -10000 favorite by some sports books.
The first-place check is good for $1,638,000 at the final tune-up for the PGA Championship.
A few prominent edge-rusher names are still available if Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wants to pursue them following Sunday’s news.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB's attention.
Frank Gore's second boxing match went much better for him.
Alex Cejka is the second player in two days to get bounced from the PGA Tour Champions major.
That Corral fell to the third round was a surprise. The Panthers had long viewed him as one of the top three quarterbacks in this draft class, and had a first-round grade on him.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares what he told Jayson Tatum during a moment the two shared following an incredible seven-game series between the Celtics and Bucks.
Both 2021 NBA Finals participants were eliminated on Sunday.
Born and raised in Fayetteville, Friday night’s top-25 showdown between Arkansas and Vanderbilt was no different than any other big-time game Grant Harmon has attended at Baum-Walker Stadium through the years. “We were just sitting there watching the game and then we could hear some commotion, I guess a few rows above us,” Harmon told HawgBeat.
In A-Rod’s defense, the Suns looked horrible.
NBA on ESPN: @patbev21 Patrick Beverley says the Suns should've benched Chris Paul instead of Deandre Ayton "They benched the wrong person. They should've benched Chris." (via @GetUpESPN ) Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? Austin Krell @ ...
Here is a look at the field for the 147th Preakness Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run.
It was over by halftime and represents the most disappointing end in recent memory for Phoenix sports fans,
Draymond Green is one of the smartest basketball minds in the world and he got a major prediction right.
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said he expects the DP World Tour to deny player releases as well.