'GMFB' reacts to Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year $110 million contract extension
"GMFB" crew reacts to the Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year, $110 million contract extension.
"GMFB" crew reacts to the Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year, $110 million contract extension.
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver [more]
Here is the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast.
Miami had lost Larnel Coleman to the Carolina Panthers last week.
Running back Derrick Henry wasn’t the only Titans player whose October efforts were recognized by the league on Thursday. Henry was named the AFC offensive player of the week and punter Ryan Stonehouse has been tabbed as the conference’s special teams player of the week. The two players helped the Titans win all four of [more]
The Junior Dolphins dropped a surprise at Forest Hill High School on Wednesday in support of the Falcons' burgeoning girls flag football program.
Here's where Clemson stands in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is managing his problematic right knee and hopes to make a contribution to the 49ers' stretch run.
The imminent hiring of Ime Udoka may amount to Brooklyn’s final attempt at winning in its current iteration.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates. Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed. “One play, me [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
With Charles Robinson on the IR, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein host today's podcast episode where they run through all of the major transactions from Tuesday's trade deadline...and a few that didn't.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Joel Klatt was not happy with the number of SEC teams in the top 10.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.