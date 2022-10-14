'GMFB' reacts to Demarcus Lawrence's comments on Jalen Hurts

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target. Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7%, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3%, to $86.14. U.S. core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession.