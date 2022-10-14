'GMFB' reacts to Demarcus Lawrence's comments on Jalen Hurts
The "GMFB" crew reacts to Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence's comments on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence's comments on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Here are eight matchups to watch on offense when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night
"It’s my job to protect him, and it’s my job to keep him clean," Broncos G Dalton Risner said of QB Russell Wilson.
With the Bears trailing by five points in the final minute of last night’s game and facing third and goal from the four, quarterback Justin Fields threw a potential game winner to receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis was unable to make the catch. In large part because he was getting mugged by Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. [more]
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target. Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7%, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3%, to $86.14. U.S. core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 6 matchup between the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.
After 18 straight nights in hotels, the Phillies are finally home Friday for a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves. By Jim Salisbury
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Thursday night's gut-wrenching loss to the Commanders.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Justin Fields development ahead of the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football showdown.
Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
This marks the 25th sexual assault or misconduct lawsuit filed Deshaun Watson.
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 7 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Alabama football will look to score a victory against rival Tennessee on Saturday.
The Bears muffed and bobbled their opportunities to beat the Commanders on Thursday night. The report card reflects a big chance missed.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Robbie Anderson played under Matt Rhule at Temple.
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.