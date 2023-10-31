'GMFB' reacts to Davante Adams comments following Raiders loss on 'MNF'
"GMFB" reacts to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams comments following Raiders loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Detroit Lions.
"GMFB" reacts to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams comments following Raiders loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Detroit Lions.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
"I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar," Jones wrote in a statement.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Brett Rypien could get the start if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to go.
Is it finally the year a receiver gets consideration for MVP?
Harden boosts the Clippers' odds of winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
Max Scherzer and Adolis García both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.