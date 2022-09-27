'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys Week 3 win vs. Giants
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants Week 3 matchup.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants Week 3 matchup.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
On the bright side, their ex isn't doing much better.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
The top two teams from Week 3's poll fell by the wayside. Power abhors a vacuum, so who takes over the top spot?
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Get the latest on Monday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
If your fantasy rosters are hurting after another tough week for injuries, you are not alone. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill the void ahead of Week 4.
This is a weather phenomenon that Chiefs fans are not used to keeping an eye on. But the NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are busy considering potential alternate plans for the game.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
No one on the New York Giants wants to hear the Daniel Jones criticism this week, admitting they completely failed him on Monday night.
Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd believes Jimmy Garoppolo isn't to blame for the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
Matt Ammendola had a rough game during a Week 3 loss to the Colts.
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent because he suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. Last night, Giant receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a reportedly serious knee injury without contact on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium. OBJ made this observation about [more]
Eli Manning said the Denver Broncos shouldve paid their punter the $235 million instead of Russell Wilson on ESPNs Manningcast.
In a special edition of Roob Stats for the week, Eagles insider Reuben Frank takes a look at mind-blowing numbers from DeVonta Smith, Brandon Graham and more.