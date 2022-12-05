'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys 'SNF' win vs. Colts
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys "SNF" win vs. the Indianapolis Colts from Week 13.
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys "SNF" win vs. the Indianapolis Colts from Week 13.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discusses the team's 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
While QB Jalen Hurts continues to lead Eagles and an MVP chase, the Ravens and 49ers could have playoff hopes dented by QB injuries.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
College Football Playoff, bowl game first quick predictions. early lines, analysis before starting the deep dive into all 41 matchups & the CFP National Championship
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
The circus some expected to surround Watson's return never materialized. And while it's only his first game back, neither did glimpses of the quarterback the Browns paid a fully guaranteed $230 million.
It felt cruel to watch Jeff Saturday leave Matt Ryan in against the Cowboys
Tony Pollard, not Ezekiel Elliott, got the start for the Cowboys on Sunday night, and afterward the team owner explained why.
Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Deebo Samuel trolled his former teammate Raheem Mostert after the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.