'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys shutout 'SNF' victory against Giants
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys shutout "Sunday Night Football" victory against New York Giants.
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys shutout "Sunday Night Football" victory against New York Giants.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
Matt Harmon kicks off the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care!
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
James has reportedly contacted Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Jason Tatum about joining him on Team USA.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every game from Week 1's Sunday slate.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Sean Payton's here to make an impression.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?