'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore parting ways

China holds a 40% share of the Asia Pacific Hyaluronic Acid Personal Care Products Market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 8.5%. North America is set to continue its market success story, with estimates projecting a robust period aheadNEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2033, the global market for hyaluronic acid personal care products is expected to reach US$ 7.36 billion, up from US$ 3.26 billion in 2023. This market is expected to register an 8.5% CAGR over the next