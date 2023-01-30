'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore parting ways
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually parting ways.
The opening drive of Sunday’s NFC Championship included an opening-drive fourth-down conversion that shouldn’t have been. Receiver DeVonta Smith made what appeared to be a great catch on fourth and three from the San Francisco 35. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could have challenged the play, but the key replay wasn’t immediately available. Some have suggested [more]
While the Bears' trade for Chase Claypool doesn't look good right now, Mel Kiper believes it "will benefit them moving forward."
The Cowboys have seen enough and have let the former Boise State star QB go. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Anarumo has coached the Bengals' defense for the past four seasons.
The Eagles were aggressive when it came to adding players to the team this offseason and one of their biggest moves involved signing edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent. Reddick produced 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and he made of the most significant plays of Sunday’s NFC Championship [more]
Looking ahead, the Seahawks' schedule for next season is about average in difficulty compared to the rest of the league.
Warren Sapp went on former MLB second baseman Bret Boone's podcast and said he heard the Bears plan to trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young. Get ready, things are only going to get weirder.
Kellen Moore will not be the Cowboys offensive coordinator next season, but he could land with another team. NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to speak to Moore about their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cowboys announced that Moore will not return for the 2023 season on Sunday. Moore moved from playing for the [more]
Should the Giants re-sign wide receiver Darius Slayton or are they better off letting him walk after his most productive season with Big Blue?
Ahead of the Senior Bowl, here's our latest Bears 7-round mock draft, where Chicago trades back twice to land a playmaker and more picks.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.