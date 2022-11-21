'GMFB' reacts to Cowboys blowout win vs. Vikings
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs. the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11.
"GMFB" reacts to the Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs. the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
While the Dallas Cowboys had the look of a Super Bowl contender on Sunday, the New York Jets need a reboot at the quarterback position.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 12.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Here are the letter grades for the Chiefs’ dramatic win in Los Angeles Sunday evening.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
Mike Tomlin was lowkey even by his standards after Sunday's loss.
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Ohio State and Michigan will play for all the marbles next week. It might be the last time such a scenario in The Game exists.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema let his thoughts on the officiating known after the loss to Michigan.
On Sunday, with 10:04 left in the Vikings' worst-ever loss in the city of Minneapolis, coach Kevin O'Connell turned his attention to Thursday. He pulled quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Dalvin Cook from the game against the Dallas Cowboys, electing to preserve the starters four days before a Thanksgiving night ...