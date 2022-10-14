'GMFB' reacts to Commanders-Bears 'TNF' game
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Washington Commanders' Week 6 win against the Chicago Bears.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Washington Commanders' Week 6 win against the Chicago Bears.
The result marked Washington’s first win since a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one.
The Juventus midfielder’s hamstring injury is not expected to rule him out of the tournament
Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn't be more wrong about Bears QB Justin Fields.
How Patrick Mahomes learned to beat two-deep coverage (via @NFL_DougFarrar):
Commanders running back Brian Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night, just six weeks after he was shot in the knee in a carjacking. He said afterward that as he rehabbed from his injuries, he knew he had a dream in life that wouldn’t be denied. “I just had to focus on what [more]
Figure 1 AntaKori Project Claims Map VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce the completion of a US$5 million investment (the “Investment”) from Osisko Gold Royalties (“Osisko”) in exchange for a net smelter return (“NSR”) ranging from 0.125% to 1.5% on certain claims of the Company’s AntaKori project (“AntaKori”), as well as a right (currently held by Regulus) to buy-back
The Bulls don't yet know when Lonzo Ball will return to game action, but Alex Caruso is confident that when he does, they will wreak havoc together again.
Alex Caruso explains his mentality behind trying to earn a spot on the NBA's All-Defense team.
On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals on notably strong volume. The Investors Intelligence Bear/Bull Ratio (contrary indicator) is 41.8/25.4 and also near peak levels.
Cruz juror ‘received what she perceived to be a threat’ from fellow juror during deliberations
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
With the Bears trailing by five points in the final minute of last night’s game and facing third and goal from the four, quarterback Justin Fields threw a potential game winner to receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis was unable to make the catch. In large part because he was getting mugged by Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. [more]
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Opinion: Troy Aikman is getting needlessly killed for his dated expression to criticize the NFL’s officiating struggles.
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
“This is about doing what is right,” an attorney stated.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)