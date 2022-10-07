'GMFB' reacts to Colts-Broncos 'TNF' game

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. ''It was just kind of a slog of a game,'' the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. ''Our defense played lights out,'' said Ryan, who emerged victorious despite getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far this season, throwing a pair of interceptions to Caden Sterns and fumbling for the 10th time this season.