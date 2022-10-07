'GMFB' reacts to Colts-Broncos 'TNF' game
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos Week 5 matchup.
DENVER (AP) Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. ''It was just kind of a slog of a game,'' the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. ''Our defense played lights out,'' said Ryan, who emerged victorious despite getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far this season, throwing a pair of interceptions to Caden Sterns and fumbling for the 10th time this season.
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to [more]
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or [more]
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos set back offensive football quite a ways on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.
IndyStar's Nate Atkins has plenty of thoughts on this weird Indianapolis Colts victory with no touchdowns.