'GMFB' reacts to Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders
Raiders SS Johnathan Abram isn't a lock to start in 2022
ESPN's Bill Barnwell criticizes offseason moves by Raiders
As of late May, the Texans appear happy to roll into the 2022 season with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. Mills gained significant experience last year, starting 11 games for the Texans as a rookie. And this week, head coach Lovie Smith said Mills has handled the offseason well, asserting himself as a leader. [more]
Kaepernick will take the field Wednesday with Las Vegas, whose owner Mark Davis has expressed a willingness to bring him in for a look.
Don't tell Justin Fields that the Bears receivers aren't good enough.
Peter King ranked the Colts 21st and predicts they miss the playoffs in 2022.
The 49ers continue to work through the offseason program without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They’re waiting for him to get healthy. When he’s healthy, they expect something to materialize that currently doesn’t exist. A trade market. Look carefully at what coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday about Garoppolo: “Nothing’s changed since the [shoulder] surgery, we knew [more]
The details are interesting as Clowney's new contract becomes public:
An incident occurred late in the final match that's a penalty in match play, but not stroke play.
The Michigan Panthers released No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson, who was then claimed by the New Orleans Breakers.
Four weeks ago, the Browns and Panthers talked about a possible trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The deal didn’t happen because the two teams couldn’t come to an agreement as to the amount of Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary that would be paid by the Browns. The gap was too large. While it’s unclear what [more]
Michelle Wie West, who was once tipped to become the Tiger Woods of women’s golf, is stepping away from the LPGA tour at the age of 32. Wie West told Golfweek that she will compete at the Women’s US Open next week and in 2023 but does not plan to play any other tournaments. Wie West first shot to fame as a 10-year-old when she became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship.
The QB spilled the beans on who is the biggest trash talker on the team.
JD McKissic turned a simple screen at OTAs into a full-on, must-see highlight on Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Packers DL Tyler Lancaster, who was one of the team's lone remaining free agents.
Here's who one NFL analyst compares former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson to. #GoBucks
Two accusers of Browns QB Deshaun Watson appeared on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and viewers had plenty of thoughts.
Howie Roseman did an admirable job of rebuilding the Eagles' roster, but his biggest challenge still awaits. By Reuben Frank
Pro Football Focus recently listed the New York Giants' top-three players of 2022 and at least one of them may surprise you.