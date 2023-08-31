'GMFB' reacts to Chris Ballard's comments on Jonathan Taylor's relationship with Colts is 'repairable'
"GMFB" reacts to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's comments on running back Jonathan Taylor's relationship is "repairable."
"Relationships are repairable."
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season. How should fantasy managers view the star RB in drafts?
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
