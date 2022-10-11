'GMFB' reacts to Chiefs Week 5 win vs. Raiders
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Week 5 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position.
The Chiefs have done quite well against the Raiders in recent years.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Travis Kelce worked really hard for one Chiefs touchdown in particular on Monday night.
