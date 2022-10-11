'GMFB' reacts to Chiefs Week 5 win vs. Raiders

Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position.